TUESDAY, 11/07/2023, 4:11 p.m.

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County have canceled the Silver Alert for 80-year-old Norbert Kroening, who was last seen leaving a clinic Tuesday morning.

Kroening has been located and is safe.

TUESDAY, 11/07/2023, 3:47 p.m.

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old who was last seen leaving a clinic on Tuesday morning.

According to the North Fond du Lac Police Department, officers are searching for Norbert Kroening, 80, who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. leaving the Aurora Clinic in North Fond du Lac and was due to return to the clinic to pick up a family member around 1:00 p.m.

Kroening never returned, does not have a cell phone, and has never done this before. Family members are concerned that Kroening may be lost, disabled, or confused.

He was seen on a license plate camera driving a 2013 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with personalized plate “NUBBS.”

If located, please check Kroening’s welfare and contact Officer Joel Jaeger at the North Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-929-3760.

No additional details were provided.