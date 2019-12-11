UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, John Meyers found safe

UPDATE: 12/11/19 5:30 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Silver Alert for 83-year-old John Meyers has been canceled. He has been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST: 12/11/19 4:29 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old John Meyers.

Meyers was last seen on Monday at around 10:30 a.m. at the VA Clinic in Green Bay. He reportedly had an appointment at 10:00 a.m. The only other place he was going to go was to Costco to get gas. Meyer’s wife then contacted the VA Clinic at around 3:45 p.m. after he had not returned home.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. He’s driving a gray Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate 592-URN.

Meyers is described as a white male, 5’10” and 175 pounds with green eyes, white short hair, a tattoo of a palm tree on his left forearm, a tattoo of a heart with the words “mom and dad” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the De Pere Police Department at (920) 339-4078.