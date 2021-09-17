SILVER ALERT: James Strohschein, 79, from Ashwaubenon/Brown County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety is issuing a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man who has dementia.

According to a release, James Strohschein was last seen at a Kwik Trip in Ashwaubenon around 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 17.

They say Strohschein has blue eyes, gray hair, height of 5’11”, and weighs 170 Ibs. He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes, a blue baseball cap, and a white and black pinstriped polo golf shirt.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says he may be in a 2008 Silver Honda Pilot with a Wisconsin license plate number of 662-GNA.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.