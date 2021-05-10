SILVER ALERT: James Wunder of Green Bay, last seen this morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Green Bay man last seen on Edgewood Drive.

James L. Wunder is 5′ 07″, has blue eyes, short white hair and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing a Black Northface “bubble” jacket and blue jeans.

He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. and leaves for work and boards the GB Metro Bus around 6:57 a.m. He never arrived at work and typically returns to the group home by bus around 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Wunder has been found in a wooded area in the past after making a “camp”.

If you see James, you’re asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department.