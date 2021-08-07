FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Joan Robinson, 84, from Kimberly

SATURDAY 8/7/2021 9:30 p.m.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Silver Alert on missing 84-year-old Joan Robinson is now canceled.

Fox Valley Metro Police Department says she has been located safe.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Joan Robinson, 84, from Kimberly

SATURDAY 8/7/2021 7:30 p.m.

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old woman from Kimberly who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 84-year-old Joan Robinson was last seen on Saturday ash she was leaving her home in Kimberly at 9 a.m. Officials say Robinson left in a 2014 gray Ford Escape with a Wisconsin license plate number 273DNS.

2014 Gray Ford Escape

Joan is described as a 5’06” woman with white/gray hair, green eyes, and possibly wearing a light blue sweatshirt, with sweatpants, and slippers.

84-year-old Joan Robinson

If you have any information regarding Joan’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at 920-788-7505.

