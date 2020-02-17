1  of  12
Closings
SILVER ALERT: John Bachhuber

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Mayville-area man John Bachhuber.

Bachhuber was last seen Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at his home. Police say he does not have a vehicle, can walk, and is known to frequent the Mayville Piggly Wiggly.

Bachhuber is described as white, 5’07”, and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He is missing his lower teeth and may be wearing prescription eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a gray 3/4 length coat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mayville Police Department at 920-387-7903\

