SILVER ALERT: Joseph Matthew Lunowa, last seen in Town of Merton

MERTON, Wis. (WFRV) — Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Joseph Matthew Lunowa.

Joseph, 63, is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as 5’7″, 150 pounds, and was last seen in the Town of Merton.

Joseph is white, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green windbreaker or a leather Green Bay Packer jacket. He may be wearing a Packer or Wisconsin Badger hat and blue jeans.

He is believed to be traveling on foot.