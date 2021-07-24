SILVER ALERT: Kathleen Collins, 83, from Farmington, believed to be traveling to Sheboygan area

SATURDAY 7/24/2021 5:40 p.m.

FARMINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 83 -year-old Kathleen Collins from the Town of Farmington.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Collins was last seen by her husband at around noon on July 24, as she drove away and has not been heard from since.

Collins was last seen driving a 2018 silver Mercedes S560 with a Florida license plate and number HYBZ24. She reportedly is also being accompanied by her white Maltese dog. Deputies believe Collins may be traveling to Sheboygan to visit a previous address on Lenz Court or to visit her father’s tombstone.

Kathleen Collins

Silver 2018 Mercedes

Collins is described as a 5’04 woman with brown eyes and short brunette hair and wearing a red shirt, brown shorts, and sandals. Collins is considered to be a missing vulnerable person so if anyone has any information regarding Collin’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4434.