UPDATE: 75-year-old Kenneth Engman found safe

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 11:32 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department say 75-year-old Kenneth Engman has been found safe.

Police say Engman was last seen on Friday night and suffered from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials canceled the silver alert Saturday morning after Engman was said to be located and is safe.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Kenneth Engman, 75, from Manitowoc County

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 11 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Two Rivers Police Department is issuing a silver in Manitowoc County for 75-year-old Kenneth Engman.

According to police, Kenneth was last seen on foot on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 147 at County Road Q.

Officials say Kenneth was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, hat, and carrying a white backpack.

Law enforcement report Kenneth is a 5’10 white man with blue eyes, and bald. Kenneth is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Two River Police Department at 920-686-7200.

