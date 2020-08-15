LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

UPDATE: 75-year-old Kenneth Engman found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 8/15/2020 11:32 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department say 75-year-old Kenneth Engman has been found safe.

Police say Engman was last seen on Friday night and suffered from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Officials canceled the silver alert Saturday morning after Engman was said to be located and is safe.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Kenneth Engman, 75, from Manitowoc County

SATURDAY 8/15/2020 11 a.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Two Rivers Police Department is issuing a silver in Manitowoc County for 75-year-old Kenneth Engman.

According to police, Kenneth was last seen on foot on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 147 at County Road Q.

Officials say Kenneth was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, hat, and carrying a white backpack.

Law enforcement report Kenneth is a 5’10 white man with blue eyes, and bald. Kenneth is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Two River Police Department at 920-686-7200.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic