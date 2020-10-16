UPDATE: Missing Grand Chute man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

FRIDAY 10/16/2020 6:02 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert for a missing Grand Chute man has been canceled after he was located safe.

The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 63-year-old Loren Mundt who was last seen Thursday morning.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: SILVER ALERT: Loren Mundt, 63, last seen in Grand Chute

FRIDAY 10/16/2020 4:29 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a Grand Chute man last seen Thursday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the Clarion Inn on College Avenue in Grand Chute on Friday for a report of a missing person. The man reporting the missing person said his father, 63-year-old Loren Larry Mundt, was recently released from the hospital and has dementia.

According to the man, Loren was checked into the hotel on Wednesday for a seven-day stay. On Thursday, Loren spoke to the front desk worker and appeared confused.

At 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Loren left the hotel. His location is currently unknown and he is believed to be traveling on foot.

Grand Chute Police say it is believed that Loren is not taking his prescribed medication.

Loren is described as a white man, 5’8″,with blue eyes and red/gray medium-length hair. He also has a full red/gray beard with a mustache.

Loren was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, sweatshirt with a partial zipper. The sweatshirt has maroon sleeves and top half with a gray bottom half. He was also wearing blue jeans.

If you have any information on Loren’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575 or local law enforcement.

