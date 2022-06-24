FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 4:50 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mary M. Mann has been found safe.

Mann was located around 4:30 p.m.

Original story: Silver Alert: Missing 61-year-old woman from Fond du Lac

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 4:10 p.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Mary M. Mann was last seen around 9 a.m. on June 24, near 6th Street and South Park Avenue in Fond du Lac.

Mann is 5’1″ and around 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Mary walked from a residence near 6th Street and South Park Avenue. Mary might possibly be in the downtown area of Fond du Lac and may appear confused.

Mann was last seen wearing a light blue, long sleeve shirt with snowflakes and off-black polyester pants.

If located please contact the non-emergency dispatch number of 920-906-5555.