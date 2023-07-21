RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old Charles Q. LaHam of Rhinelander.

LaHam was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Egg Harbor, where authorities say he was visiting a friend. On his way back to Rhinelander, LaHam reportedly got lost and has not been heard from since.

Photo of a vehicle that would look similar to LaHam’s.

LaHam is likely in a 2016 Silver Nissan Rogue with a Wisconsin license plate 455FKB. He is described as standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes with gray hair.

Witnesses say that LaHam was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

Anyone with information on LaHam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5201.

No additional details were provided.