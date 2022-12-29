THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 1:40 p.m.

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently seeking the whereabouts of 82-year-old Susan M. Dewane, who was last seen on the 4500 block of Harvest Circle in the City of Manitowoc.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Silver Alert has been issued for Dewane, who is described as a 5’3″, 145-pound female with blue eyes and gray or partially gray balding hair.

Dewane has a purple mark on her lower lip and wears black-framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a light purple winter jacket and a brown hat with a small brim.

Officials say that Dewane was operating her 2010 red Ford Focus with the Wisconsin registration plate 510-VAW around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. She does not have a cell phone with her.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Susan Dewane should immediately contact the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at 920-683-4201.

This is a developing story.