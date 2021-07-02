SILVER ALERT: Missing 84-year-old from Waukesha Co.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Richard Scopline from Menomonee Falls who left his home Friday morning and has not returned.

According to authorities, On July 2 around 5:45 a.m. Richard left his home for an unknown destination. Richard is reportedly dependent on his wife’s care and he may not know how to get back home.

Richard does not have a cell phone with him. He is described a 5’11” and 213 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Richard has difficulty walking was last seen wearing a blue checkered short-sleeved button-up shirt, navy blue t-shirt and tan pants.

The vehicle Richard is driving a 2018 gray Toyota Camry with license plate number 752EXH.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.