SILVER ALERT: Richard Carter has been found safe

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wauwatosa Police Department says Richard Carter has been found safe.

ORIGINAL 6:31 p.m.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wauwatosa Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 90-year-old Richard Carter.

Richard was last seen around 10 a.m., Sunday dropping his wife off at Unity Center located at N. 73rd St. in Wauwatosa.

Richard was told he did not have to return to pick up his wife, as she would get a different ride from a friend. His wife returned home around 12:30 p.m. and Richard was not home, along with the vehicle not being in the driveway.

Richard was driving a 1998 Beige Toyota Camry, with the Wisconsin license plate, ACECAT. The vehicle has a Wisconsin State Parks sticker on the front windshield. There is also a “Protector” sticker on the rear passenger side and possibly a AAA sticker on the rear bumper.

Richard is described as a Caucasian man who is 5’05 and 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, gray and short hair and a white beard. He also has large moles and bruises on his forearms and hands.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Northeastern Illinois University” on the front, tan khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

Richard has vision problems and does not operate a motor vehicle after dark. He has a history of cardiac related health concerns and memory loss issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.