UPDATE: Richard Scopline found safe

SUNDAY 5/31/2020 10 a.m.

MENOMENEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Richard Scopline has been found safe.

According to officials, they are cancelling the Silver Alert for Scopline as he has now been found safe.

No more information is known at this time, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

SUNDAY 5/31/2020 9:30 a.m.

MENOMENEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert is asking for the communities help in locating 82-year-old Richard Scopline.

According to officials, Scopline was last seen on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. in his residence located on Countryside Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Officials believe Scopline left in a 2014 Toyota Camry that is grey and has a Wisconsin license plate number of 752-EXH.

The vehicle is reported to have a yellow decal with the letters “CMH” on the driver’s side rear window.

Officials say Scopline’s vehicle was seen on Sunday morning at around 4 a.m. going southbound on Interstate 41, south of Highway 28 in Dodge County.

Scopline is described to be a 5’11 white man with blue eyes and has a white mustache. He was also last reported to be seen wearing blue jeans and a black zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information on Scopline is asked to call the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262)532-8700.