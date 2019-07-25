SILVER ALERT: Richard Tierney

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials are asking for helping in locating a Neenah man last seen Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Richard Tierney, 79, reportedly left home after packing bags. Richard left in a vehicle, according to officials. He reportedly has a memory impairment and is not supposed to drive.

Officials say Richard was located in Kentucky in a similar incident in 2016.

Richard is described as white, 6’0,” and it about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing, but he does wear an eyepatch.

Richard’s vehicle is a 2005 Buick Park Avenue Ultra, white in color. His Wisconsin license plate reads 737WLZ. The rear bumper has screws or bolts holding a portion together.

Here is a picture of a similar-looking vehicle:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fox Crossing Police at 920-720-7109.