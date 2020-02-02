SILVER ALERT: Robert Butler, 70, Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Robert Butler.

According to Taylor County Police Department, Butler was last seen around 8:30 a.m. and is believed to suffer from dementia.

Officials report that Butler does not have a cellphone with him and has made verbal comments he was leaving for Florida.

Law enforcement says Butler is a 6’2″ white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, jeans with holes in them, brown shoes, and a dark green/gray jacket with the name “Clayton” on it.

Police say Butler drives a 1999 teal Plymouth Voyager.

If you have any information regarding this case contact Taylor County Sheriff’s Department at 715-748-2200 Ext. 5.