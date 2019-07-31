SILVER ALERT: Robert Swanson

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin Dells man.

Robert Swanson, 79, was last seen Wednesday morning around 11:40 a.m. Officials believe Robert has dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Robert is described as white, 5’8″, weighing about 190 pounds. He has gray hair and blues eyes. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Police believe Robert is traveling in a silver Mercury Milan with Wisconsin license plate 946-ZVF. A similar car is pictured below.

Robert may be trying to reach Shorewood or East Bethel, Minn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Delton Police at 608-355-4495.