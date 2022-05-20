MOUNT MORRIS, Wis. (WFRV) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old William Hendon from Mount Morris in Waushara County.

Hendon was last seen on foot when he went to check his mail around 5 p.m. on Friday and never returned back to the house. It is believed he did leave on foot with a cane.

He is described as 5’10” with gray hair, gray facial hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black or dark-colored pants and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of William Hendon should contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 787-3321.

Local 5 will update this when more information is made available.