Silver Creek Park plays host for 20th Annual Silver Cup in Disc Golf Pro Tour

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – On the shores of Lake Michigan, there’s a golf course that isn’t your typical course.

On this course, it’s all about disc golf and this weekend, Silver Creek is the setting for the aptly named Silver Cup.

“We started off in 2001 as a nice little tournament with 125 players and now we have over 300-350 players including amateurs,” says Jim Van Lanen, Director of the Silver Cup Silver Series Pro Tour Event. “It goes over two weekends and we have Friday and Saturday for the amateurs and Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the pros. It’s two full weekends bringing people into the community and really showcasing the parks that we have here in Manitowoc County.”

It’s a sport that’s only gained traction since its inception, thanks to a dedicated social media following and ever-growing field of professionals. This weekend’s event , alone, has drawn 130 of the best disc golfers competing for a $30-thousand purse.

“I’ve only been playing disc golf since, I think, 2016 so not a very long time,” said Christine Jennings, Disc Golf Professional. “I actually had a friend introduce it to me a while ago- right around then- but I kind of just took it and ran with it. I love the competitive edge of it and I started playing in tournaments immediately and I quickly climbed up into the ranks there.”

Just like with everything, most of these pros out here started off as amateurs. The constant work of practice and passion for the sport only helped them elevate their game and get them to that professional level.

“It’s something I latched on to,” says Jennings. “I had a lot of spare time after I got off of work and things like that and all I did was go to a disc golf course and just play until the sun went down. I even see a lot of families out on the local courses when I’m practicing and it’s just awesome. Everyone is spreading the word and it’s just getting out there and it’s just great.”

And for those thinking about picking up a disc themselves, there’s some good news — most local parks already have the chain-link holes. All you’ll need is a disc and a good attitude.