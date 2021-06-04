Simple Simon Bakery supports Salvation Army and law enforcement on National Donut Day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to get that dough Wisconsin! National Donut Day is June 4, and a local donut shop is baking up some sweet deals and treats for everyone to enjoy and remember why this day is so important.

Appleton’s Simple Simon Bakery announced it will be donating 10 percent of all of its donut sales on Friday to The Salvation Army Fox Cities. This delicious donation will then go towards housing services and food programs for the broader community.

Major David Minks, divisional commander for The Salvation Army Fox Cities said, “Today, we thank Simple Simon for serving the community through their donuts. Their generous donation to The Salvation Army on National Donut day helps many adults and children with housing assistance and food all year round.”

The sweet surprises don’t end there, The Salvation Army Fox Cities and Simple Simon Bakery will also be working together to continue a century-old tradition of serving front-line workers and the first responders by delivering dozens of tasty donuts to all local Appleton Area Police Departments.

The tradition of dates back to World War I when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, fried confectionery, clothes, and supplies to troops.

Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development and Communications adds, “We are proud to be a part of delivering donuts made possible by Simple Simon Bakery to the Appleton Area Police Departments. Showing our gratitude on such a historical day Is an example of what our community does so well together: serving In kindness and appreciation.”

So, while you’re out enjoying some donuts on National Donut Day remember those who served and give thanks to your local law enforcement and those who help support them. To find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, click here.