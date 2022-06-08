GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Bellin Run gets ready to happen on Saturday (June 11), there are a few legends out there. In fact, nearly two dozen people have run every race since it began in 1977.

“My brother-in-law gave me a book to read, Dr. Frederick Cooper, about aerobic exercise,” said Paul Steckart. That was 1976. That book is what ultimately would change Steckart’s life forever.

“I read the book and from that point on, that was it,” he said.

He slowly began to train to run. Literal baby steps as he built more strength and stamina.

“I’d run two blocks, walk two blocks. Run two blocks, walk two blocks. Then I’d increase it to six,” Steckart said.

Little did he know, he would become a “legend” years later. He is one of 20 people who have been at every Bellin Run since it began 46 years ago.

Steckart says he found out about the first run almost by accident, seeing it as a flyer in a Green Bay grocery store. The year was 1977. He had just started running a year before.

“My favorite part of running is just the fresh air, the sound of the birds, and just starting my day,” said Steckart.

He realizes running is not for everyone. He suggests finding whatever works for you.

“A lot of people their sport is golf, or walking. Walking is just as good. Find an exercise you enjoy and get into and gets you out there everyday,” he said.

Whether it’s your first time lacing up or not, Steckart suggests to just pace yourself — and not give up.

“Once you get in a certain shape and it’s comfortable, you just get lost in the run. I always tell my kids I run for fun.”

Steckart says you also shouldn’t worry if you’re not a runner. He says plenty of people walk the 10K course.