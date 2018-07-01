Single Vehicle Accident Closes Part of Interstate 41
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - A one vehicle accident in Brown County blocked part of Interstate 41 for nearly two hours Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened after 1:30 Saturday on I-41 just past highway S in Hobart.
The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department says the vehicle was pulling a large camper and overturned.
Officials say they are speculating that wind may have caused the accident but they are not sure at this time.
Nobody was injured.
