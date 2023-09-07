EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two men and a woman on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, the crash happened near WIS 67 and CTH C in Eaton around 7:50 p.m. on September 6.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation showed that a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt was going west on CTH C and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the ‘T’ intersection at WIS 67.

The Cobalt went through the intersection, entered a ditch, and hit a pole barn, authorities say. The male driver and both female and male passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing a reconstruction of the crash, which remains under investigation.

No other information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.