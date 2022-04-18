TOWN OF WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – A deadly crash in Marinette County killed a 71-year-old man from the Silver Cliff area on Monday.

According to a release, Marinette County Dispatch received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 180 and Four Lakes Road in the Town of Wagner.

The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree, and then rolled over.

The Wausaukee Rescue Squad, Wagner Fire Department, and Bay Area/Aurora Paramedics responded to this crash. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and no further details were released.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.