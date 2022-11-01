HERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County has sent two people to local hospitals with ‘serious injuries.’

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling on County Road FF and lost control, went off the road, and caused significant damage to the vehicle.

The two occupants of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

The release states that the passenger was flown via ThedaStar to Theda Clark Hospital, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to St. Nicholas Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are released.