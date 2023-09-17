LEBANON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 39-year-old New London man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County on Stage Road on Sunday morning.

A release from the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies were made aware of the crash on Stage Road just east of Larry Road in Lebanon around 6:40 a.m. on September 17.

Preliminary investigation showed a single vehicle heading west on Stage Road reportedly failed to navigate a curve, subsequently hitting a tree.

Deputies say that the driver, a 39-year-old from New London, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New London Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information has been provided.