FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – One man has died following a rollover single-vehicle crash in Door County on Friday afternoon, deputies say.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash on Mill Road between Old Elm Road and West Center Road in Forestville around 3:45 p.m. on April 14.

When the first deputy arrived, a rolled-over vehicle was spotted in a field along with one man lying in the ditch.

Authorities say that the man was unresponsive and life-saving measures were attempted. After being transported by ambulance to the Door County Medical Center, the 32-year-old was then pronounced deceased.

Deputies say that an initial investigation indicated that the victim was traveling northbound and reportedly crossed over the southbound lane after veering on the east shoulder. After colliding with the west shoulder the vehicle ‘over-corrected’ and crossed back over both lanes, hitting the east ditch, subsequently rolling over ‘multiple times’ and ejecting the driver.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Southern Door First Responders, Door County Emergency Services, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which remains under investigation.

