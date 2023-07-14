MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of a State Trail in southeastern Wisconsin is closed indefinitely due to a sinkhole that has formed, which DNR officials say extends multiple feet below the surface.

An announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on July 14 states that the Hank Aaron State Trail is closed between the 76th Street and 89th Street access points.

Officials say that the sinkhole, likely caused due to recent rain, has created an ‘unsupported void’ beneath the surface layer of asphalt, creating an obvious safety concern for those utilizing the trail.

“The DNR understands the importance of the trail for recreational and commuter users and will be making emergency repairs as soon as possible to limit the disruption to trail use,” officials with the Wisconsin DNR stated.

Various detours have been posted while the above-stated portion of the trail undergoes excavation and replacement before eventually reopening.

The Hank Aaron State Trail extends from Milwaukee’s lakefront to the Waukesha County line and accommodates roughly 200,000 cyclists, hikers, and walkers annually.

Updates on scheduling and closure dates related to the Hank Aaron State Trail can be found here.