Siren alarm tests scheduled for Crivitz area

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Public Services (WPS) announced on Tuesday, December 7, that tests will be done at the hydroelectric dams for their siren alert systems.

No tests will be conducted at Caldron Falls and High Falls dams on Wednesday, December 8.

Each facility’s sirens will last for about two minutes in both the morning and the early afternoon on Wednesday.

Officials say that if for any reason the tests cannot occur on the 8th, the system test will be pushed back to the 15th of December.