Siren at Green Bay’s Red Smith school not working, officials say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those living near Red Smith School in Green Bay may notice the siren staying silent during the weekly Wednesday siren test at noon.

Brown County officials say that while the siren is rotating, no audible sound is coming from it. Attempts to access the siren have not worked due to moisture on the ground where the siren is located. Alternative methods are being looked at, but officials do not expect the Red Smith siren to sound Wednesday, June 10, during the weekly test.

Officials want to remind Brown County citizens to use multiples avenues when gathering information, such as your smartphone, a NOAA weather radio, or local meteorolgists like those with Storm Team 5.

If you live by a siren and notice an issue with the sound or rotation, Brown County officials ask that you contact them at (920) 391-7401.

