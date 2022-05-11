BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – People near Lambeau Field or the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) in Green Bay may hear sirens going off sometime Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Brown County EM, the sirens are scheduled to be set off for around 20 seconds. The tweet did not specify a time but said, “sometime in the next couple of hours” and was posted around 1:20 p.m and again around 2:40 p.m.

Brown County EM explained there are maintenance crews currently working on the sirens. Staff explained that the set-off sirens will help crews know that they are working after maintenance is done.