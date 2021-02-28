Sister Bay Athletic Club faces potential closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sister Bay Athletic Club may be forced to close its doors this season due to the effects that COVID is having on their business, reports the athletic facility.

According to the organization, Sister Bay Athletic Club opened late in 2018 and has been growing steadily in membership since. However, officials report that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has now put a strain on its facility’s continued success.

Sister Bay Athletic Club Owner Mike Tomasian shares, “We’ve made so many changes to just stay in business this year. Our staffing has changed to just cleaning shifts. We sanitize the whole gym and classroom multiple times a day. Members have been great wearing masks, and following the new protocols. The problem is that so many people are just not coming in due to the difficulty of working out while masked, or the realistic fear we all have about COVID.”

The gym’s General Manager Gretchen Johnson adds, “We’re trying to figure this out right now, and are offering a special off season rate to just bring people in to see and experience the Club. We’ve also created a virtual SBAC membership with over 400 clases for our virtual members to take part in. We need to survive this so we can be here for the community when this is all over. I’m not sure that is going to be possible, but we are going to try!”

For more information on the Sister Bay Athletic Club, click here.