Sister Bay Historical Society raising money to preserve ‘Little Sister Resort Barn’

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Traditional Door County Resorts are slowly becoming things of the past but the Sister Bay Historical Society is trying to make sure their important history is preserved.

“The Little Sister Resort is the last of the old resorts in Sister Bay so we’re preserving a piece of that resort history,” said John Fletcher, the Vice President of the Sister Bay Historical Society.

The former owners had to sell in the Fall 2020 when running the resort was no longer possible.

Martha Luber Pelrine, the Former Owner of the resort said, “The barn played a huge role. It started out as a dairy farm. The cows were gone by the time we started the resort but we had horses in there. We had square dances up in the loft that were an absolute blast.”

When demolition looked like the only option the Historical Society and other concerned citizens stepped in to save the barn and cabins.

Paula Anschutz, the General Manager Sister Bay Bowl said, “There were 8 cabins here and those are being moved for rentals and housing. I am moving them out to my property out in Appleport and they’ll all become housing.”

The Historical Society said they need $100-150 thousand to finish moving the barn to its new permanent home two miles away.

Stefanie Devooght Burke, the President, of the Liberty Grove Historical Society said, “It took a couple weeks to get the building structurally sound and stabilized inside and then they just started the lifting process and moved it off the original foundation.”

The former owners of the barn said they are glad it is being preserved.

“It’s just so wonderful to see these old buildings preserved and the cabins being used as housing around the county,” said Luber Pelrine.

Once the barn is in place the fundraising starts over again. The organizers need the funds to preserve the barn and turn the interior into the Sister Bay History Center.

If you want to get involved with the project you can contact the Sister Bay Historical Society here.