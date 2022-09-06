SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Sister Bay is seeking input on tearing down the old Village Hall and replacing it with a Visitors Center, but not all residents are on board with this decision.

Local 5 News caught up with Patrice Champeau, a lifelong resident in Sister Bay who voiced her displeasure on the idea of tearing down the Village Hall.

“It was built in 1941 and is very special to many of us,” explained Champeau. “It has beautiful stonework that is irreplaceable, plus it’s held a lot of special events and holds a lot of history here in the village.”

The lack of historical buildings is another key contributor that has many residents in favor of keeping the Village Hall.

“To my knowledge, there are only about three that are left and the Village Hall is one of them,” said Champeau. “It serves hundreds and hundreds of people and really holds a special place in our hearts here in Sister Bay.”

Sister Bay Residents listen eagerly as the Village President discusses the future of the old Village Hall

Village President Rob Zoschke, who led the public meeting on Tuesday night, also spoke with Local 5 News about his thoughts on the potential replacement of the Village Hall.

“There have been plans discussed for over a decade as far as things that could be done,” said Zoschke. “What we’re moving forward now with is what should be done and what would everyone in the community want to see done.”

Zoschke said after the meeting that he’s enthused with how the public cares so much about the issue and is excited to talk about the next steps with the Village Board.

“All of the public sentiment will be further discussed at the committee level with both the Parks Committee and the Plan Commission as well as ultimately the Village Board,” added Zoschke. “We look to have enthusiastic feedback and emotional feedback from the citizens every step of the way.”

The Village President does not believe this will be the last public hearing on the matter, as the future of the old Village Hall remains in question.