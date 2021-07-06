Sit and Stay Pet Resort coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sit and Stay Pet Resort is now expanding from their De Pere location to Green Bay as well.

They decided to expand due to their extensive amount of customers and new interest. Their new location will be at 1279 E Mason Street.

It is projected to be complete and open by the end of the summer. They will be offerring a number of services including:

Training

Daycare

Boarding

Grooming

The only thing that will be different from the De Pere location is there will be no pond or dog park.

For more information visit their website.