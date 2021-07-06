GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Sit and Stay Pet Resort coming to Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sit and Stay Pet Resort is now expanding from their De Pere location to Green Bay as well.

They decided to expand due to their extensive amount of customers and new interest. Their new location will be at 1279 E Mason Street.

It is projected to be complete and open by the end of the summer. They will be offerring a number of services including:

  • Training
  • Daycare
  • Boarding
  • Grooming

The only thing that will be different from the De Pere location is there will be no pond or dog park.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game