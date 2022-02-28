MONDAY 2/28/2022 2:18 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after police placed multiple Appleton schools into a precautionary lockdown status Monday.

According to the Appleton Police Department, they started searching for a 15-year-old boy on Monday who allegedly made threats to harm others.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., officers say they were called to the 700 block of E. Atlantic Street for a parent reporting concerns for her son and the safety of others.

Captain Todd Freeman says the parent told them the boy had left the home on foot before officers arrived. Officers say they later discovered the 15-year-old was involved in a fight with other Appleton students on Sunday, Feb. 27, and he was possibly looking for them.

Appleton Police say they then put multiple schools into a precautionary lockdown status until the boy was located or the investigation suggested the potential for violence was alleviated.

The Appleton School District posted an update on their Facebook around 2:10 p.m. saying, “AASD families, all precautionary lockdowns at all affected schools were lifted at 2:03 p.m. by the Appleton Police Department. Dismissal will proceed as normal and buses, cabs, and the after school programs are all running.”

At 2:00 p.m., Appleton Police officers say they located the boy and he was safely taken into custody.

The department reports the investigation is ongoing.

Original Story: ‘Situation in the community’: Multiple schools in Appleton in lockdown

MONDAY 2/28/2022 1:28 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Eleven schools in the Appleton Area School District are in a precautionary lockdown for what the police are calling a ‘situation in the community’.

According to the Appleton Area School District, around 11:50 a.m. the Appleton Police Department advised them to go into precautionary lockdowns at multiple schools because of a ‘situation in the community’.

The following schools are in lockdown:

Dunlap Elementary

Kaledioscope Academy

Appleton Centrap Program – AASD/DSA

Columbus Elementary School

Appleton Bilingual School

Edison Elementary School

Wilson Raiders Middle School

Appleton West High School

Appleton North High School

Christian Cooperative Preschool

Community Nursery School

The district described the precautionary lockdown as:

During a precautionary lockdown, we secure the building and continue with class. We are currently working with the APD to ensure the safety of all staff and students. Parents and families should not come to the schools at this time or call as we are trying to keep the phone lines open. Doors will remain locked. Appleton Area School District

School district officials said there was a delay in communication because their notification system is ‘malfunctioning’.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.