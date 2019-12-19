Six area manufacturers nominated for Wis. Manufacturer of the Year Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Twenty-five Wisconsin manufacturers – including 6 in Northeast Wisconsin – have been nominated for the 32nd Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce says the “nominees showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector in our state that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.”

The association says that manufacturing contributes $63 billion to the state’s economy and employs 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers.

A total of four Grand Award Winners will be chosen from categories based on company size.

Area nominees include:

  • Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. – Kaukauna
  • MCL Industries, Inc. – Pulaski
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. – Manitowoc
  • Outlook Group – Neenah
  • Professional Plating – Brillion
  • Sargento Foods – Plymouth

Other nominees are:

  • Artemax, Inc. – New Berlin
  • Automation Components, Inc. – Middleton
  • Chapter 2, Inc. – Lake Mills
  • Empire Screen Printing, Inc. – Onalaska
  • Felss Rotaform LLC – New Berlin
  • First Choice Ingredients, Inc. – Germantown
  • Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point
  • Generac Holdings Inc. – Waukesha
  • Greenheck Group – Schofield
  • HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.) – Hartford
  • Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon City
  • MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom – Milton
  • Metal-Era Inc. – Waukesha
  • Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats – Wittenberg
  • Octopi Brewing – Waunakee
  • Poblocki Sign Company LLC – Milwaukee
  • Power Test Inc. – Sussex
  • Stoughton Trailers LLC – Stoughton
  • XeteX, Inc. – La Crosse

The winners will be revealed during a ceremony in Milwaukee on February 20, 2020.

Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com or by calling 800-362-7301.

