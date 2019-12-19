Six area manufacturers nominated for Wis. Manufacturer of the Year Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Twenty-five Wisconsin manufacturers – including 6 in Northeast Wisconsin – have been nominated for the 32nd Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce says the “nominees showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector in our state that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.”
The association says that manufacturing contributes $63 billion to the state’s economy and employs 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers.
A total of four Grand Award Winners will be chosen from categories based on company size.
Area nominees include:
- Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. – Kaukauna
- MCL Industries, Inc. – Pulaski
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. – Manitowoc
- Outlook Group – Neenah
- Professional Plating – Brillion
- Sargento Foods – Plymouth
Other nominees are:
- Artemax, Inc. – New Berlin
- Automation Components, Inc. – Middleton
- Chapter 2, Inc. – Lake Mills
- Empire Screen Printing, Inc. – Onalaska
- Felss Rotaform LLC – New Berlin
- First Choice Ingredients, Inc. – Germantown
- Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point
- Generac Holdings Inc. – Waukesha
- Greenheck Group – Schofield
- HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.) – Hartford
- Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon City
- MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom – Milton
- Metal-Era Inc. – Waukesha
- Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats – Wittenberg
- Octopi Brewing – Waunakee
- Poblocki Sign Company LLC – Milwaukee
- Power Test Inc. – Sussex
- Stoughton Trailers LLC – Stoughton
- XeteX, Inc. – La Crosse
The winners will be revealed during a ceremony in Milwaukee on February 20, 2020.
Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com or by calling 800-362-7301.