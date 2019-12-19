Six area manufacturers nominated for Wis. Manufacturer of the Year Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — Twenty-five Wisconsin manufacturers – including 6 in Northeast Wisconsin – have been nominated for the 32nd Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards.

The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce says the “nominees showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector in our state that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.”

The association says that manufacturing contributes $63 billion to the state’s economy and employs 1 in 6 Wisconsin workers.

A total of four Grand Award Winners will be chosen from categories based on company size.

Area nominees include:

Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. – Kaukauna

MCL Industries, Inc. – Pulaski

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. – Manitowoc

Outlook Group – Neenah

Professional Plating – Brillion

Sargento Foods – Plymouth

Other nominees are:

Artemax, Inc. – New Berlin

Automation Components, Inc. – Middleton

Chapter 2, Inc. – Lake Mills

Empire Screen Printing, Inc. – Onalaska

Felss Rotaform LLC – New Berlin

First Choice Ingredients, Inc. – Germantown

Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point

Generac Holdings Inc. – Waukesha

Greenheck Group – Schofield

HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.) – Hartford

Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon City

MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom – Milton

Metal-Era Inc. – Waukesha

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats – Wittenberg

Octopi Brewing – Waunakee

Poblocki Sign Company LLC – Milwaukee

Power Test Inc. – Sussex

Stoughton Trailers LLC – Stoughton

XeteX, Inc. – La Crosse

The winners will be revealed during a ceremony in Milwaukee on February 20, 2020.

Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com or by calling 800-362-7301.