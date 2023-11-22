FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A six-day jury trial has concluded with a homicide conviction which stems from a September 2022 overdose death in North Fond du Lac.

According to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, Eugene B. Jackson was convicted by a jury on November 21 of First Degree Reckless Homicide – party to a crime, Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl (less than 10 grams) and Manufacture/Delivery of Fentanyl (less than 10 grams) – party to a crime, after a six-day jury trial.

Following an overdose death in the Village of North Fond du Lac in September 2022, a medical examiner determined the cause of death to be “bromazolam, cocaine, and fentanyl toxicity.” Authorities say that the two fentanyl deliveries are from August 30 and July 5, 2022.

The release notes Jackson’s ‘extensive criminal history’ with past prison sentences, which reportedly started in Illinois and then extended into Wisconsin. Jackson faces a total possible sentence of 45 years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision.

I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team, led by ADA Amber Hahn and the North Fond du Lac Police Department, taking another dangerous drug dealer off our streets. Fentanyl continues to destroy families and wreak havoc in our communities, and we will continue to hold those accountable that pedal poison in our community. As we approach Thanksgiving, I hope anyone experiencing the challenges of addiction can use this as a wakeup call to seek any available treatment. District Attorney Eric Toney

A sentencing date for Jackson has not yet been set.

This case was investigated by the North Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and City of Fond du Lac Police Department.