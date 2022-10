GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple of fans had just as tough of a time in the stands as the Packers did on the field.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 20 calls of service during Green Bay’s home game against the New York Jets.

Those 20 calls resulted in two arrests and six ejections for ‘various misconduct during the game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers lost to the Jets 27-10 on Sunday afternoon.