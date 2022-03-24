GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – Six Flags Great America has announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and DC to bring DC UNIVERSE, a new themed section of the park.

Officials say guests will be able to immerse themselves inside a DC comic book-inspired world. The area of the park will feature three reimagined attractions such as THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, AQUAMAN Splashdown, and DC Super-Villains Swing. The section is expected to include BATMAN The Ride and THE JOKER Free-Fly Coaster as well.

“Six Flags Great America prides itself on bringing guests new, innovative and thrilling experiences each season,” said Park President John Krajnak. “DC UNIVERSE is the largest and most exciting park enhancement in recent memory. This newly branded area brings together some of DC’s most iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains for an exhilarating and immersive experience.”

Alongside the attractions, DC UNIVERSE will offer new dining and shopping experiences such as the all-new Steelworks Pub, Gotham City Snacks, Central City Snacks, and Captain Cold Ice Cream. Guests can enjoy the all-new beer garden and patio at Steelworks Pub and delicious new treats, including Dole Whip, Oreo Funnel Cake Sundaes, and Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese.

DC UNIVERSE at Six Flags Great America will debut to guests on April 15. For more information, click here.