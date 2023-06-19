CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – Six males between the ages of 16 and 23 from Chicago were taken into custody on Monday morning after deputies were involved in a pursuit of stolen vehicles in Wisconsin.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, June 19, shortly before 8:00 a.m., deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 33 in Caledonia.

A detective with the agency located the stolen Jeep and two other high-performance vehicles that appeared to be traveling together, leaving a gas station on Highway 33. All three cars traveled onto eastbound I-90/94.

The detective followed the vehicles and kept in contact with authorities in the event the cars took off. As the detective followed the vehicles, they allegedly were operating at high rates of speed and recklessly.

A traffic stop was attempted on the stolen Jeep, but the driver accelerated at high speed, and a pursuit was initiated. The Jeep reportedly continued eastbound on the interstate, where a tire deflation device was utilized near the Columbia/Dane County line, with successful results.

A short time later, the Jeep entered a ditch, and the two occupants fled into a field near Windsor. An extensive search was conducted with drones and K9 Units. A deputy in the area observed a suspicious vehicle operating inside the site where the suspects were last known, and a traffic stop was initiated. Inside, the deputy found the two suspects in the stolen Jeep. They were immediately arrested.

During the initial pursuit of the Jeep, other deputies located the other two vehicles, a Ram TRX and a Dodge Challenger. When the deputies tried to stop the vehicles, they also took off at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, both vehicles exited the interstate and parked at a business on County Highway V in Dane County.

Four suspects associated with these vehicles were taken into custody at the business, and both vehicles were also confirmed to be stolen.

Six males aged 16 to 23, all from the Chicago, Illinois, area, were taken into custody due to this investigation.

“The quick and safe resolution to these pursuits is the result of great communication and teamwork by several law enforcement agencies,” stated the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation, and no additional details were provided.