Six Guatemalan men arrested after allegations of sex trafficking in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six people have been arrested for 2nd-degree sexual assault after a runaway juvenile’s allegations of being sex trafficked.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department, on November 28 officers received a 911 call from a girl claiming to have escaped from a home where she was being sex trafficked.

The victim was later found and rescued by a deputy on the side of a road.

Deputies say the victim provided information that led to a search warrant of a County Line Road home in the Township of Manchester. That search warrant produced a number of items believed to be connected to the alleged sexual assault.

Authorities say they have arrested six suspects, all believed to be undocumented Guatemalan immigrants living at the County Line Road home, for 2nd-degree sexual assault. The suspects have been identified by deputies as the following:

Esler Hugo Rivera, 33

Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 28

Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 40

Ember Rivera, 37

Noe Bautista-Martinez, 28

Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, 31

Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of trafficking the girl within the home amongst the suspects.

The sheriff’s department says the suspects have made court appearances, and they are currently being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds that vary from $20,000 to $50,000.

The suspects involved have not yet been criminally charged and all parties are innocent until proven guilty.

This incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigations of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.