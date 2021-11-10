Six-hour standoff on Holly Court ends with carjacking suspects arrest, Neenah PD reports

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A carjacking suspect is in custody after a standoff with the Neenah Police Department Wednesday.

According to Neenah PD’s Facebook post, they first asked the public to stay away from Holly Court and Gillingham Road for an “active indecent” some time after noon.

The post later explains that members of the department had identified John “Juan” Emilio Castro, a suspect in a carjacking that happened on Nov. 9, and attempted to make contact with him.

Officers say Castro was in a duplex in the 1000 block of Holly Court and refused to exit the building.

Police say they decided to contact the SWAT team and Negotiators due to Castro’s violent criminal history and not knowing if there were any weapons in the residence.

After six hours of negotiations, officers say Castro surrendered and was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.