Six men arrested following sex trafficking operation in Sheboygan Co.

(WFRV) – A sex trafficking demand suppression operation involving eight law enforcement agencies resulted in six men getting arrested.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20 they partnered with seven other agencies for a sex trafficking demand suppression operation. Six men were arrested, five were from different Wisconsin counties and the other was from a different state.

Multiple charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office including:

Pandering

Solicitation of Prostitutes

Operating Under the Influence

The agencies that assisted in the operation were:

Elkhart Lake Police Department

Kohler Police Department

Plymouth Police Department

Sheboygan Police Department

Sheboygan Falls Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations

There was no information provided on the identities of the men who were arrested. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says the intent of the operation was to be proactive when it comes to addressing human trafficking in the community.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.