Six new outdoor message centers installed at Bruemmer Park

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Visitors at Bruemmer Park may notice some new signs posted that highlight certain trails as well as the park rules.

According to Kewaunee County, the new signs will help visitors find trail information as well as parking areas and specific locations.

The following information will be included on the signs:

Park rules

Trail information

Maps for the Ahnapee State Trail and Bruemmer Park Hiking Trails

“Bruemmer Park is really transforming with the new improvements at the zoo, and with more people visiting this park in recent years than ever before, we find it important to make sure that our visitors are fully aware of all the outdoor recreational opportunities here at the park,” said Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotion & Recreation Director.

Photo Courtesy of Kewaunee County

The legend will also highlight certain trails by color:

Quarry Trail is marked green and 1.35 miles

River Trail is marked blue and 1.23 miles

Zoo Loop is marked yellow and 0.49 miles

Officials also want to remind visitors that pets are not allowed at Bruemmer Park Zoo, even on the trails.

More information can be found on Kewaunee County’s website.