Six UW-Platteville exchange students being monitored for coronavirus

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Six University of Wisconsin-Platteville exchange students are being monitored for possible coronavirus infection, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Two of the students are from Wuhan, China – the center of the outbreak. All of them were screen at O’Hare International Airport and reportedly showed no signs of the illness.

WPR reports those students are still being monitored as a precautionary measure.

UW-Platteville says the students are not under quarantine or isolation.

The first travel-related case of coronavirus was reported earlier this week in the state of Washington.

Airports in the US are now screening passengers who have traveled to Wuhan.

WPR says 17 people have died and almost 600 have been infected.

For more information on coronavirus, visit the CDC website.