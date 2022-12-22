GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Skating at Titletown’s Hy-Vee Plaza and tubing at Ariens Hill are now closed through the weekend due to winter storm conditions in Green Bay.

Officials made the closure announcement on Thursday afternoon while also giving updates on additional events at Titletown taking place in the near future.

Upon reopening for activities next week, Titletown will be offering expanded hours for tubing and skating from December 26 through December 30, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m., with Winter Jubilee activities planned throughout the week.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show will continue as planned on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but the show schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

46 Below, as well as other winter events, including Glow Skate and Fireside Drinks, will also be closed until Monday, December 26.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On December 31, Titletown’s outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, TT NYE presented by Water Joe, will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. On January 1, before the Packers take on the Vikings at 3:25 p.m., tubing and skating will open four hours prior to kickoff.