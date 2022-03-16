MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 49th annual SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference is scheduled to be held in Madison, WI, on April 5-6, 2022, at the Alliant Energy Center.

Organizers are expecting to feature more than 1,800 middle and high school students alongside 200 teachers. There will also be over 300 volunteers working the event.

The SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Championships are free to attend but the closing and opening ceremonies will cost $10.

There are over 80 different competitions to compete for, including:

Audio / Radio Production

Carpentry

Customer Service

Information Technology Service

Robotics and Automation

Web Design

Woodworking Display

Madison Area Technical College is also expected to host several different categories as well.

All competitions are run by industry experts, trade associations, and labor organizations. Staff say the participants that win will go on to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia.

Event staff says all participants, judges, and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask since the event will follow the Center for Disease and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

For more information and a complete list of competitions/times, click here.